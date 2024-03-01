The Algorithmic Bridge

Elon Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit Explained in 5 Mins
An analysis of this relevant move and a glimpse at what happens next
  
Alberto Romero
7

February 2024

No One AI Model Will Rule the World
A glimpse into the future of generative AI
  
Alberto Romero
Open Letter: Substack Needs an AI Category
The change would benefit the entire community, not just writers focused on AI
  
Alberto Romero
42
Weekly Top Picks #64
Google Gemma / Mistral Large / Google Genie / Stable Diffusion 3 / Suno v3 / Nvidia GEAR / Gemini's problem / Midjourney x Grok
  
Alberto Romero
Google Gemini Anti-Whiteness Disaster Is a Cautionary Tale About... Gaming?
Look past the cultural wars of the US
  
Alberto Romero
9
OpenAI Sora: You Can't Believe Your Eyes Anymore
From chaos we came and to chaos we shall return
  
Alberto Romero
17
All You Need to Know About Google Gemini 1.5 (Hint: It's More Important Than Sora)
A week after releasing Gemini Ultra 1.0, Google is back with exciting news
  
Alberto Romero
3
Weekly Top Picks #63: OpenAI Edition
Sam Altman owns OpenAI's VC fund / OpenAI's business model / A new search product / YOLO runs / ChatGPT memory / Sarah Silverman's lawsuit / Andrej…
  
Alberto Romero
2
OpenAI Sora: One Step Away From The Matrix
The best text-to-video AI model is also a... world simulator?
  
Alberto Romero
16
A Starry Escape (an Attempt at Science Fiction)
Read until the end of the story!
  
Alberto Romero
28
5 Reasons For Altman's Bold $7 Trillion Bet
When you live in a post-money future, money ceases to matter
  
Alberto Romero
3
Weekly Top Picks #62
$7 trillion ambitions / Gemini Advanced / AI for the ancient world / chess-playing without search / OpenAI agents / FFC illegal robocalls / Goody-2 …
  
Alberto Romero
2
