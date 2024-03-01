The Algorithmic Bridge
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Weekly Top Picks
Open Threads
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Elon Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit Explained in 5 Mins
An analysis of this relevant move and a glimpse at what happens next
Mar 1
•
Alberto Romero
20
Share this post
Elon Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit Explained in 5 Mins
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
February 2024
No One AI Model Will Rule the World
A glimpse into the future of generative AI
Feb 28
•
Alberto Romero
22
Share this post
No One AI Model Will Rule the World
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Open Letter: Substack Needs an AI Category
The change would benefit the entire community, not just writers focused on AI
Feb 27
•
Alberto Romero
43
Share this post
Open Letter: Substack Needs an AI Category
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
42
Weekly Top Picks #64
Google Gemma / Mistral Large / Google Genie / Stable Diffusion 3 / Suno v3 / Nvidia GEAR / Gemini's problem / Midjourney x Grok
Feb 26
•
Alberto Romero
10
Share this post
Weekly Top Picks #64
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Google Gemini Anti-Whiteness Disaster Is a Cautionary Tale About... Gaming?
Look past the cultural wars of the US
Feb 23
•
Alberto Romero
46
Share this post
Google Gemini Anti-Whiteness Disaster Is a Cautionary Tale About... Gaming?
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
OpenAI Sora: You Can't Believe Your Eyes Anymore
From chaos we came and to chaos we shall return
Feb 21
•
Alberto Romero
34
Share this post
OpenAI Sora: You Can't Believe Your Eyes Anymore
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
All You Need to Know About Google Gemini 1.5 (Hint: It's More Important Than Sora)
A week after releasing Gemini Ultra 1.0, Google is back with exciting news
Feb 20
•
Alberto Romero
29
Share this post
All You Need to Know About Google Gemini 1.5 (Hint: It's More Important Than Sora)
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Weekly Top Picks #63: OpenAI Edition
Sam Altman owns OpenAI's VC fund / OpenAI's business model / A new search product / YOLO runs / ChatGPT memory / Sarah Silverman's lawsuit / Andrej…
Feb 19
•
Alberto Romero
17
Share this post
Weekly Top Picks #63: OpenAI Edition
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
OpenAI Sora: One Step Away From The Matrix
The best text-to-video AI model is also a... world simulator?
Feb 16
•
Alberto Romero
78
Share this post
OpenAI Sora: One Step Away From The Matrix
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
A Starry Escape (an Attempt at Science Fiction)
Read until the end of the story!
Feb 14
•
Alberto Romero
26
Share this post
A Starry Escape (an Attempt at Science Fiction)
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
5 Reasons For Altman's Bold $7 Trillion Bet
When you live in a post-money future, money ceases to matter
Feb 13
•
Alberto Romero
19
Share this post
5 Reasons For Altman's Bold $7 Trillion Bet
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Weekly Top Picks #62
$7 trillion ambitions / Gemini Advanced / AI for the ancient world / chess-playing without search / OpenAI agents / FFC illegal robocalls / Goody-2 …
Feb 12
•
Alberto Romero
21
Share this post
Weekly Top Picks #62
www.thealgorithmicbridge.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Alberto Romero
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts