The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine B.'s avatar
Elaine B.
11h

I don’t foresee the death of English from AI overuse. Its roots are too deep and varied over the many centuries of its use. What we -will- see is a particular historical flavor of English in use for a certain length of time. After reading a couple pages of English text, I can usually make a guess about when it was written—not only from the spelling and vocabulary used, but from the tone and color of its narrative. The way the writer chooses to refer to other people, and the amount of courtly flourish in the syntax, for instance—both are signals of social standards that were important in the writer’s time. Similarly, historians are going to read texts from this time and say, ah yes, the great flattening of early-mid twenty-first century English. It’s happening, but yet I don’t despair. Perhaps it’s because I’m so old—I’m convinced by a long life of observation that the human mind is too vital, too raw, to stay strapped into a straitjacket of managerial-flavored AI impoverishment for very long. For every second-tier authors seduced by the ease of writing their way to fame using LLMs to write their books—there will also be writers like Sam Kriss who bend English, stretch it like Play-Doh, extend it into absurd wonder and joy, and provide true nourishment to the reader. We’re going through a phase, like we always do. But this will end, as it always does, when the next “end of civilization” ripens and breaks into our awareness. We’ll survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
Rachel R's avatar
Rachel R
13h

Brilliant insight! Perhaps, Taushiro (indigenous to Peru according to Google) and non-Mandarian dialects of Chinese (among other languages) will become the loci, eventually, of creative endeavors and subversion of all types. Hmmmm. There is a short story or novel here . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture