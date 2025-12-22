The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becoming Human's avatar
Becoming Human
10h

I think buried in your analysis, or hidden behind the neutral terms of learning from human feedback is that these are explicitly economic engines/intelligences being built, not intelligences.

The goal (as you intimate) is to automate 95% of human work. Which means the spikes will be towards areas that “solve” the biggest game, which is wealth accumulation. All of the abstract models (chess, go, even chat) are being trained to solve this issue, so the “thing” we create will grow to that evolutionary attractor.

We are not training it to solve human problems like corruption, suffering or the movement of money, instead focusing on trading, automating jobs, and designing drugs. It is an inherent bias.

We could train for better problem solving with different data and different models, but we won’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Paul Bassett's avatar
Paul Bassett
8h

While "spiky star" embodies intelligence's high dimensionality, we desperately need a metaphor for its lethal toxicity. What enables us to dominate the biosphere also turns our sleepwalk towards the existential abyss into a run. And, BTW, the closer we get the nicer the scenery.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture