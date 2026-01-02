10 Things to Remember as a New Year Begins
(This is not an AI-related post, but certainly more valuable!)
Some of these items I’ve composed, others I’ve collected over the months, and others I’ve found this week on the occasion of the new year. All of them are happy in a way; when life tries its hardest at reminding us that it is implacable, our best response is to have someone else remind us that there are also good things. More than a list of New Year’s resolutions, this is a list of Life’s resolutions. Happy New Year, all the same!
C. S. Lewis on a happy home as the goal of life
Henri Matisse paints the joy of life
Ralph Waldo Emerson on living every day fully
Life always finds a way (Fox cubs playing in a graveyard)
Manuel Vincent on keeping life timeless
Vincent Van Gogh on painting the blank canvas of life
An 80-year-old reflects on what life is like at 32
(Source: Shellie Edington)
I love the 80 year old reflection read aloud, the reading of it reminds me of the ache I felt holding my children, knowing that I must absorb every moment and that the luxury of being present is so very precious.
"May distinct things happen to you, like when you were a child." Beautiful reminder from Manuel Vincent
You really go hard on the CS Lewis. Some part of me returns to Harold Bloom's analysis. Who knows?