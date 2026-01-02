Some of these items I’ve composed, others I’ve collected over the months, and others I’ve found this week on the occasion of the new year. All of them are happy in a way; when life tries its hardest at reminding us that it is implacable, our best response is to have someone else remind us that there are also good things. More than a list of New Year’s resolutions, this is a list of Life’s resolutions. Happy New Year, all the same!

C. S. Lewis on a happy home as the goal of life

The Weight of Glory by C.S. Lewis

Henri Matisse paints the joy of life

Le Bonheur de Vivre (the Joy of Life) by Henri Matisse, 1905-1906

Ralph Waldo Emerson on living every day fully

The Letters of Ralph Waldo Emerson by Ralph Waldo Emerson

Life always finds a way (Fox cubs playing in a graveyard)

Manuel Vincent on keeping life timeless

El tiempo by Manuel Vincent (you can ask an LLM to transcribe and translate this)

Vincent Van Gogh on painting the blank canvas of life

Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh, 1888 / The essential letters of Vincent Van Gogh

An 80-year-old reflects on what life is like at 32

(Source: Shellie Edington)

Henry David Thoreau on loving your life

Walden by Henry David Thoreau

Tim Urban on your open life paths

Alberto Romero (me) on how to see life anew

The Sun by Edvard Munch, 1909 / How to Want Things Again by Alberto Romero

