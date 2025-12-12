It’s that time of the year again.

I will make a short list of predictions for 2026 and review how well I did with my predictions for 2025. The yearly prediction post is always tricky to do well, but it allows me to improve my forecasting skills as well as give you an overview of how I imagine 2026 unfolding (I tend to prefer safer predictions; my track record is not bad). One thing I will do differently this year is be more specific so that you can better hold me accountable. Without further ado, 20 predictions for AI in 2026.