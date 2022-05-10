What is The Algorithmic Bridge?

All sufficiently advanced science is indistinguishable from magic - Arthur C. Clark

AI is no longer science fiction but, for most people, it’s like magic. The Algorithmic Bridge (TAB) closes the gap between this magical world that is AI and you.

It’s a map

I thought of a labyrinth of labyrinths, of one sinuous spreading labyrinth that would encompass the past and the future and in some way involve the stars - Jorge Luis Borges

TAB is a map to not get lost in this garden of forking paths. It demystifies AI’s secrets and makes sense of its seemingly endless possibilities, hidden challenges, and unfathomable wonders.

TAB makes AI familiar.

It’s a door

An expert is a person who has few new ideas; a beginner is a person with many - Albert Einstein

TAB is an open door for non-experts, not a technical newsletter. It’s motivated by the realization that my friends know little about how AI influences their lives. It introduces you to AI without unintelligible jargon.

TAB makes AI accessible.

It’s a link

Learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else - Leonardo da Vinci

TAB shows that AI is a link that belongs to a larger chain. It analyzes AI’s transversal relationship with science, business, philosophy, and culture. AI affects and is affected by everything else — if you learn to see.

TAB makes AI connected.

How does TAB pay you back?

In-depth articles and essays

At least twice a week (Wednesday and Friday). Often more (Tuesday or Thursday).

Most articles are paid but I always offer a free preview.

I make free articles that are more generally useful.

Weekly top picks review

Once a week (Monday) I do a review of the key news and events.

This is a paid issue but I offer a free preview so you can check the headlines.

The content is a mix of analysis and interesting references.

Price and discounts

TAB costs $5/month or $50/year.

I do discounts for subs who can’t afford it.

If you need it, you can ask me privately.

See you around!

- Alberto