The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
1d

I’ve noticed this water narrative coming up in many other unrelated stories. When the protests against the Keystone XL pipeline were at their height, it was actually water that was the focal issue rather than oil itself. (The slogan of the Standing Rock protests was “water is life”.)

At around that time, I had noticed that Nestle was becoming one of the most hated companies on Reddit, because of various facilities to bottle water. People got extremely upset at one facility in Michigan, where there is nothing like a water shortage, because it somehow seemed insensitive to bottle water in Michigan at a time when the Flint water infrastructure was leaking lead. People didn’t quite understand that the issue was lead - they somehow thought Flint had a water shortage, and assumed Nestle was somehow making it worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Flickner's avatar
Mary Flickner
1d

Thanks for this. 2026 promises to be another year of great posts. Your psychological autopsy is so wide-ranging that I’m inclined to sketch a massive mind map just to keep thinking along these many lines of inquiry . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture