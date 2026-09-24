The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Matt Kelland's avatar
Matt Kelland
2d

Really enjoyed this one. I've also found myself cycling through everything from "new golden age of Asimov & Star Trek" to "imminent AI apocalypse". I've lost my job to AI, and found new jobs working with AI. I've learned new skills, only to have them become obsolete almost right away.

I don't know what's going to happen. Nobody does. And I have absolutely no control over it. So I've stopped worrying about it. I read (and write) books. I listen to (and play) music. I go for walks in the woods (and am shortly moving to the beach). I talk to my friends. I eat, I sleep, and I breathe.

Those things make me happy, and none of them has anything at all to do with AI. And I'll keep doing them for the rest of my life.

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Mark Copenhaver's avatar
Mark Copenhaver
2d

"reach retirement age having spent thirty years emotionally preparing for impending posthumanity"

They would be not be the first group of people to have done that. Far from it.

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