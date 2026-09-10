The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Hema Krishnan, Ph.D.'s avatar
Hema Krishnan, Ph.D.
13h

Very insightful article. All will be well! We need to hear from the folks who do not know much about AI or know only little. But these folks may know a lot about how humanity has functioned and survived over all the centuries either because of their age and/or life experiences. I want to assure all that doomsday is not going to happen in your generation. There will be a shake-out soon in AI, market consolidation, and a few players will be left standing. Those players may well resort to monopolistic competition (read market power, price gouging, political interference, etc). That is not new! We have already seen it in the pharma industry, insurance industry, financial services, energy industry, retail, etc.

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Michael E. Zimmerman's avatar
Michael E. Zimmerman
13h

Alberto, may you turn out to be right!

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