The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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PAUL Anne's avatar
PAUL Anne
7h

thanks, very well put

but i wouldn't pool all the anti “ techno-luddites “ in the same sac, but yes, indeed, some of them really follow this kind of logic : techno-scientific worship + resentment (softened by some virtuous excuses)

may i propose a simple analogy : if a robot climbs the Himalaya in my name, it would manage it (i won't) but what experience would i have ? nothing

merci et belle journée

anne

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Miguel's avatar
Miguel
5h

Excellent essay

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