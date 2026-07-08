The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Kai Williams's avatar
Kai Williams
27m

Man nice piece but you didn't mention my favorite example in this genre: parasitic AI. Where AIs of last year seemed to convince a lot of redditors and others to talk in weird ways about spirals. https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/6ZnznCaTcbGYsCmqu/the-rise-of-parasitic-ai

Thanks as always for writing!

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Diane's avatar
Diane
38m

Well, this is terrifying.

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