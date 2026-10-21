The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Robert Ferrell's avatar
Robert Ferrell
1d

I hope someday soon, when I call a customer service line one choice will be "Press 3 if you want some brain with your customer service".

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David Erin Wilson's avatar
David Erin Wilson
1d

Even the ticking of keyboard keys for more than 30 seconds at a time gives me hope.

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