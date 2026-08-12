The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Spenser Wu's avatar
Spenser Wu
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Human writers have a moral responsibility to call out and label people who flood the internet with AI slop. I’m sure some of the guilty offenders will insist that their AI written content is different from other people’s AI content because of how they prompted it, how they edited it, or some other asinine reason. Intolerance for AI content here is the only way we can protect human writers, whose output takes far more effort to produce and can never match the volume LLMs are capable of generating. I have no interest in reading AI written content and consider it all garbage. If the cost of protecting a sanctuary is a witch hunt that sometimes results in false positives, so be it. The other alternative is no sanctuary. Which is far far worse.

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Ted's avatar
Ted
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Let’s get rid of photographers while we’re at it. After all, photographers are just failed painters.

The sanctimony on display here and by the anti-AI “slop” crowd in general is equally amusing and disturbing.

“Slop” itself is a lazy term, and I cringe a little bit every time I hear it. It no longer simply means “output which isn’t that great” but has become synonymous with “anything produced by AI” regardless of the merits. This is nonsense.

True, much of the art and writing produced by AI is not great. But humans have been producing not great art and writing for centuries now. We are actually very good at producing art and writing that is not very good!

Being mediocre at creative endeavors is a skill humanity mastered long before artificial intelligence arrived. And it is undeniable that some art and writing produced by AI can be quite beautiful and persuasive. But it’s still called “slop.”

Most things are average. This can’t be avoided, it’s a fact of nature. It’s just math. “Most” and “average” are definitionally adjacent terms. Unless you are one of the children from Lake Wobegon, not everyone can be above average. Most human writing is and always has been average or worse (and I’m certainly including myself here).

“Originality” and “authenticity” are overused and overrated and, I would argue, largely meaningless concepts. They are concepts which should certainly not be guiding stars when we set out to create. Sure, by all means, endeavor to add your own unique voice or point of view to whatever you create, that is fine. It can even be noble. Sometimes. Maybe. But know that whatever path you choose, it is a path well trodden.

I have no problem with elitism, per se. Like most people, I enjoy watching the output of people who are at the top of their game, be they writers or artists or dancers or race car drivers or sweaty dudes who get paid incredible amounts of money to kick a ball around a grass field. I will even happily pay money for the privilege of watching these elite performers perform in an elite manner.

Gatekeeping is what I can’t abide. What I can’t abide is someone who tells my autistic child, or anyone with a mental and/or physical handicap that prohibit them from typing with ease, or anyone lacking the comfortable circumstances that allow them the free time with which to weekly devote hours writing thousand-page Substack articles in an “original” and “authentically” human manner, that they are unworthy and unwelcome.

Long before AI, I’ve quit reading a piece simply because I didn’t like it. Or because the facts were made up. Or because the writing was terrible, even if I agreed with the premise. I am sure you have done this as well.

I have also, though I admit this happened less frequently, found myself moved by art or compelled by an argument made by someone who, I was stunned to learn after the fact, I very much did not like.

Like the things you like. Don’t like the things you don’t like. Stop caring about the provenance. It really is that simple.

I disagree with you here, Alberto, but I do enjoy your posts and find you to be a thoughtful person whose opinions are your own and well-reasoned.

For what it’s worth, this post is entirely the product of nothing more than my own brain and fingers.

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