The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Dakota's avatar
Dakota
6h

Your writing is usually great and this piece is no exception. However, I think some therapy might be in order…

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2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Sammy G.'s avatar
Sammy G.
6h

I am happy to pay for a beautiful elegy but man, this was a real downer.

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
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