The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Liam Carpenter-Shulman's avatar
Liam Carpenter-Shulman
2d

Great take imo

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
2d

You gave us the right metric to look at it last Saturday.

Is it still a toddler that crawls at 100 mph?

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
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