The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Kai Williams's avatar
Kai Williams
2d

This is a good summary of the current state of math! I just finished a slightly different roundup (trying to talk to mathematicians directly) so this has been top of mind for me. (I hope you don't mind the link: https://www.understandingai.org/p/mathematicians-are-grappling-with)

One thing that surprised me when I talked with a bunch of mathematicians is that some of them believe that AI will eat the rest of the ladder of abstraction fairly quickly. Humans can jump up a level, but only so many times. AI may end up being better at digestion as well as problem solving and verification. This may seem unlikely today, but I think it's a possibility worth considering seriously. Especially as AI systems grow more autonomous.

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2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Rune Juhl-Petersen's avatar
Rune Juhl-Petersen
20h

This is the best piece i have read on substack. As you said, some people like the progress, some not so much. A lot of people need purpose in their lives, and if we just allow AI to take over all the tasks in our society, whether its research or driving the busses, we are going to have a lot of people that are miserable. We have not solved much if people are not happy living their lives.

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