The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Margules's avatar
Deborah Margules
1d

Thank you.

Reply
Share
James Maconochie's avatar
James Maconochie
4h

This is by far the best post of yours that I have read. It combines knowledge, humility, and humanity in a way that very few people commenting on AI do. Thank you - I appreciate your insight and commentary.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture