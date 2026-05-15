Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

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Products & Capabilities: Frontier AI models are tired of solving benchmarks so they’re fixing them instead.

Work & Workers: Andrew Ng says there will be no AI jobpocalypse.

(PAID How-to Guide) How to Get More From AI by Using Fewer Tools: How to pick fewer tools, learn them more deeply, and build a workflow that saves you time instead of scattering your attention and overwhelming your memory.

(PAID) How the AI Industry Runs on Its Own Money: Half of the revenue backlog reported by four of the largest companies on earth comes from two startups fully dependent on the funding and patronage of those four companies. The circularity of the AI industry strikes again.

(PAID) Elon Musk, Kingmaker: Musk realized he can't beat Altman, so he's arming Anthropic with 220,000 GPUs instead. Spite is a hell of a business strategy.

(PAID) How to Stop AI Agents From Frying Your Brain: A practical guide in light of a concerning BCG study published in the Harvard Business Review: you are frying your brain with those AI agents.

(FREE) How This Small Startup Achieved a Near-Perfect Record Against AI Slop: The first AI detector that would rather let a guilty machine escape than punish an innocent human.