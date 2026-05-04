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Most people’s AI setup looks like this: ChatGPT because it’s popular, Gemini because it’s in the Google ecosystem, Copilot because their employer pays for it, Claude because Bay Area people say it’s great, DeepSeek because it’s cheap. And most people use all of that poorly.

A Spring Health survey of 1,500 workers found that 24% said AI had worsened their mental health due to information overload and tool sprawl, a well-known problem in the IT sector, by which the sheer amount of different software products you have to use saturates your brain and becomes annoying to handle. The current AI frenzy severely increases that feeling.

The “keep up with everything” approach to AI adoption is exhausting by design and quite counterproductive. Every announcement, every LinkedIn post or tweet about the “10 AI tools you need in 2026,” every colleague at the office who annoyingly mentions a tool you haven’t heard of—all of them are feeding on your FOMO and your anxiety not to get behind. This creates unnecessary pressure without producing any long-lasting competence.

This article is about fixing that.

How to pick fewer tools, learn them more deeply, and build a workflow that actually saves you time instead of scattering your attention and overwhelming your memory. The truth that the AI industry won’t tell you is that most tools are interchangeable because what matters is not so much the product as your goals.

You don’t own six different phones just in case a Pixel or a Huawei has some feature that your iPhone doesn’t, right? Don’t do that with AI tools either.

(I will set aside complex workflows that include agents, loops, harnesses, etc., because that’s not what most people use, and it’s of no use to try complex things when you have gaps in the basics.)

I. YOU HAVE A TOOL SPRAWL PROBLEM

Here’s what happens when you bounce between tools: