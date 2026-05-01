Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

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Money & Business: The price tag of the AI gold rush: $725 billion. Will it pay off?

Geopolitics: The US government plans to treat AI models as national resources.

Work & Workers: A Chinese court ruled that companies can’t dump the costs of AI automation onto workers. Another thing China leads in.

Products & Capabilities: The best AI models in the world score below 0.5% on ARC-AGI-3—is this what you call AGI, guys?

Culture & Society: A thorough take on the “permanent underclass” story.