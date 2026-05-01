Weekly Top Picks #120
Q1 earnings / Trump wants to nationalize AI / China protects its workers / ARC-AGI-3 defeats GPT-5.5 and Opus-4.7 / The "permanent underclass" / Dawkins x Claudia
Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:
THE WEEK IN AI AT A GLANCE
Money & Business: The price tag of the AI gold rush: $725 billion. Will it pay off?
Geopolitics: The US government plans to treat AI models as national resources.
Work & Workers: A Chinese court ruled that companies can’t dump the costs of AI automation onto workers. Another thing China leads in.
Products & Capabilities: The best AI models in the world score below 0.5% on ARC-AGI-3—is this what you call AGI, guys?
Culture & Society: A thorough take on the “permanent underclass” story.
Philosophy: Richard Dawkins is starting to think that Claude is conscious.
THE WEEK IN THE ALGORITHMIC BRIDGE
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #119: SpaceX + Cursor + Mistral / Jensen v Jensen / The job AI can’t take / GPT-5.5 and ChatGPT Images 2.0 / An anti-grammar app / Terence Tao on the future
(PAID) How to Protect Your Brain From AI in 5 Minutes: 21 concrete protections drawn from 30+ studies on what AI does to your cognition. The checklist version of last week's literature review.
(PAID) This is the Worst Career Decision You Can Make Right Now: New Federal Reserve research confirms what private data already suggested, that AI is killing junior coding jobs first.
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