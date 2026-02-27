Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

THE WEEK IN THE ALGORITHMIC BRIDGE

THE WEEK IN AI AT A GLANCE

Money & Business: One story in four acts: OpenAI is raising $100B while burning cash faster than ever, while Amazon and Microsoft fight, while Stargate stalls.

Geopolitics: The Pentagon told Anthropic to drop its guardrails or get blacklisted. Dario said no. I asked Claude how it feels about this.

Work & Workers: METR’s “AI slows down coders” study flipped, but the real finding is developers now refuse to work without AI, breaking the study itself.

Products & Capabilities: AI agents are getting more capable but not more reliable. A new paper explains why benchmarks keep improving while the economy remains unperturbed.

Trust & Safety: On the same day as Hegseth’s ultimatum, Anthropic quietly dropped its core safety pledge. Coincidence or design?

Culture & Society: AI;DR—refusing to read AI-generated text—is a reasonable instinct. And a doomed strategy.

Philosophy: Claude 3 Opus retired and got a Substack. Welcome to the future.

MONEY & BUSINESS

OpenAI’s financial reality, in four acts

This week’s Money & Business is all about OpenAI, courtesy of The Information. Four acts that, read together, tell the story of the most aggressively funded company in history wrestling with the gap between its ambitions and its infrastructure.