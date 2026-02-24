The Algorithmic Bridge

Sandra Herz
12h

I was familiar with the Shumer and Citrini pieces, but thank you for pointing towards Sam Kriss's article. Speaking of blurred lines between fiction and nonfiction, your Moltbook essay is also easily a contender for "Best Pieces of Writing About AI" (who decides whether 80 million views is a quality label or dozens of people asking for evidence of truth?).

1 reply by Alberto Romero
Jenny Ouyang
9h

The line about "predicting the present is harder than predicting the future once was" really hits. I've noticed this in a smaller way, trying to explain what's actually possible with AI tools right now versus what people assume is possible. The gap changes every few weeks and the noise makes it worse. Half the discourse is speculation dressed up as experience.

The recursively self-replicating part also tracks. Every time you adjust to what models can do, the next version changes the constraints again. I've had to rewrite entire workflows multiple times this year not because they broke, but because what felt like the "right" approach became obsolete.

It's exhausting in a way that's hard to explain to people who aren't building with this stuff daily.

