Gen AI: Spectacular when it works but regularly fails: Generative AI is the technology of our times, if only because of this reason.

The experts have spoken: The job AI apocalypse is nigh: As producers of this technology, you have a duty and an obligation to avoid the harm.

You can prompt inject Google’s AI Overviews: We’re yet to solve the most pervasive issue with LLMs.

The Wall Street Journal made a short AI film: AI video has come far, but it’s not easy nor cheap to make good short films.

We have automated the role of Grand Vizier: ChatGPT’s skillset makes it the best kind of politician (for itself).

New York Magazine: Google is burying the web alive: Google was once a funnel to the cozy internet but it’s now more like an enshittified interface.

Chat doesn’t need to be the only AI interface: Chatless and screenless AI.

ARC-AGI 2 is still the most important benchmark: It’s the benchmarks that companies “unintentionally” forget about that you should by all means remember.

(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #109: MIT study fraud / Bruce Lee, AI researcher / Teachers cheating / Google's Flow (I/O) / Karen Hao on OpenAI's coup / On AI literacy / Gwern on LLM's reality

(FREE) AI Has No Sense of Humor: A short post for my birthday.

(FREE) Google I/O, OpenAI io, and the Battle for a New World: io is Sam Altman’s attempt to trigger the quake that brings down Google’s towering stack of successes. How does he plan to achieve such a feat? By changing the substrate on which everything digital takes place.

(PAID) Google AI Video Just Changed Everything: A compilation of the best AI videos made with Veo 3 and 10 huge implications I see from this technology.

(FREE) In Defense of the Em Dash and Other Human Quirks: A rant on this: “AI has already stolen enough from us—don’t let it take the em dashes too.”

(PAID) AI Companies Have Lost Control—And Opened the Door to ‘LLM Grooming’: When a standard software program doesn’t obey your commands, you restart your computer and go on with your day. When an AI software program does it, you might end up dead. Or worse, blackmailed.

(PAID) RIP American AI Industry: The US government wants to push out Chinese people studying or working in critical fields like AI, so don’t act surprised when China gets AGI first next year.