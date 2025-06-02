Weekly Top Picks #110
ARC-AGI 2 / Chat = AI interface / Google burying the web / ChatGPT = Grand Vizier / WSJ's AI film / Prompt injecting AI Overviews / AI job apocalypse / Gen AI: spectacular but brittle
The week(s) in AI at a glance
ARC-AGI 2 is still the most important benchmark: It’s the benchmarks that companies “unintentionally” forget about that you should by all means remember.
Chat doesn’t need to be the only AI interface: Chatless and screenless AI.
New York Magazine: Google is burying the web alive: Google was once a funnel to the cozy internet but it’s now more like an enshittified interface.
We have automated the role of Grand Vizier: ChatGPT’s skillset makes it the best kind of politician (for itself).
The Wall Street Journal made a short AI film: AI video has come far, but it’s not easy nor cheap to make good short films.
You can prompt inject Google’s AI Overviews: We’re yet to solve the most pervasive issue with LLMs.
The experts have spoken: The job AI apocalypse is nigh: As producers of this technology, you have a duty and an obligation to avoid the harm.
Gen AI: Spectacular when it works but regularly fails: Generative AI is the technology of our times, if only because of this reason.
The week(s) in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #109: MIT study fraud / Bruce Lee, AI researcher / Teachers cheating / Google's Flow (I/O) / Karen Hao on OpenAI's coup / On AI literacy / Gwern on LLM's reality
(FREE) AI Has No Sense of Humor: A short post for my birthday.
(FREE) Google I/O, OpenAI io, and the Battle for a New World: io is Sam Altman’s attempt to trigger the quake that brings down Google’s towering stack of successes. How does he plan to achieve such a feat? By changing the substrate on which everything digital takes place.
(PAID) Google AI Video Just Changed Everything: A compilation of the best AI videos made with Veo 3 and 10 huge implications I see from this technology.
(FREE) In Defense of the Em Dash and Other Human Quirks: A rant on this: “AI has already stolen enough from us—don’t let it take the em dashes too.”
(PAID) AI Companies Have Lost Control—And Opened the Door to ‘LLM Grooming’: When a standard software program doesn’t obey your commands, you restart your computer and go on with your day. When an AI software program does it, you might end up dead. Or worse, blackmailed.
(PAID) RIP American AI Industry: The US government wants to push out Chinese people studying or working in critical fields like AI, so don’t act surprised when China gets AGI first next year.
(FREE) The Golden Rule of AI Is Really Simple: “AI is a tool, and like any other, it should follow the golden rule: All tools must enhance, never erode, your most important one—your mind. Be curious about AI, but also examine how it shapes your habits and your thinking patterns. Stick to that rule and you'll have nothing to fear.”
REMINDER: The current Three-Year Birthday Offer—20% off forever—runs from May 30th to July 1st. Lock in your annual subscription now for $80/year.
Starting July 1st, The Algorithmic Bridge will move to $120/year. Existing paid subs, including those of you who redeem this offer, will retain their rates indefinitely.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now is the time.