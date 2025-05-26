We’ve officially moved from the AI image era into the AI video era, and it’s already far more advanced than people realize.

In a conversation with Hard Fork hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis called Veo 3—Google’s cutting-edge video model—“the biggest announcement of the [I/O 2025] show.”

He added that it “seems to be viral now.” It’s true. I’ve seen people share Veo 3-generated AI videos on X and Reddit, but also on TikTok and LinkedIn, where this kind of news spreads more slowly.

In this short post, I’ll show you the most impressive examples I’ve gathered—they are very impressive. I’ll also share 10 reflections on the implications of this technology.

Prompt theory

Content warning: emotional distress. (Sources: 1, 2)

Fake news

You can tell by the teeth, for now. (Sources: 1, 2)

Stand-up comedy

Jokes not included in the prompt (I guess AI is funny now?). (Sources: 1, 2)

ASMR

ASMR is the most searched term on YouTube globally. (Sources: 1, 2)

TV and advertisement

How do I get some Puppramin?? (Sources: 1, 2)

Eating spaghetti

It’s not been two years!! (Sources: 1, 2)

Sports

Complex movement remains elusive (AI physics is quirky). Below, veo 2 vs veo 3. (Sources: 1, 2)

Filmmaking and shorts

Complex videos usually require a combination of AI tools. (Sources: 1, 2)

Flow, a filmmaking tool built on top of Veo 3, is better adapted for longer, more complex videos. The two examples below were made with Flow. (Sources: 1, 2)

The implications of Veo 3 are massive. Below are 10 profound ways this technology could reshape culture, creativity, and business.

10 huge implications of high-quality AI video