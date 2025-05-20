I love myself a good dark AI joke.

Tomorrow is my 32nd birthday, so I’m taking the week slowly. We’re all headed to the same place anyway. Might as well enjoy the ride. Some things I’m thinking about:

Google I/O: Google is back with huge announcements, including Gemini updates, Deep Think, new audiovisual models (Imagen 4, Veo 3, Flow), Jules (coding agent), and a new tier at $249.99/month—told you so. (And, of course, AlphaEvolve.)

How AI users group into MBTI-like archetypes. I might or might not be working on a question-based test to find out which one you guys are. (I know it lacks psychometric power, but it’s fun.)

How AI could open the door to a new kind of experimental literature. I promised you I could prove you can’t reliably detect AI writing. I’ll show you soon.

Both teachers and students are in a tough spot. As far as individual solutions go, I think teachers can only choose to instill in their students a love for learning. The rest is probably out of their hands. Advocating for illiteracy and disempowerment is a bad choice.

I’ve written a long post on how I write so much that I will publish soon. I’m also thinking about how I could explore topics beyond AI without alienating those of you who are mainly here for that. Maybe it means launching a separate, non-niche newsletter. Still deciding.