The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Handy's avatar
Jake Handy
18h

I’m really glad they’re focusing on lessening hallucinations and not trying to bury the fact they exist (as others corps are doing…)

Really good to see they’re still tracking this metric. Hope that continues

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Alberto Romero and others
othertomahern's avatar
othertomahern
16h

It might "suck at creative writing" from most fingertips ... but I just encountered a short story co-written by a Twin Cities artist and his "Molly" (his AI collaborator) that was truly poetic and surprising, top to bottom. That was an eye-opening first for me. In the right creative hands, we might have a new literary art form.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture