The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted's avatar
Ted
1d

If David Lynch adapted Infinite Jest, it would probably by much longer than seven hours

Thanks Alberto, I think you just suggested a good benchmark eval for long-horizon video generation models

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
Stefano's avatar
Stefano
10h

I've read other descriptions of the event and this one was pretty cool, but too long (Back at uni they forced us to write 750 word essays for a reason, over two decades ago).

I think the consciousness, intelligence and anthropomorphizing debates are unnecessary distractions. The pertinent line of questions is what you referenced from Redwood at the end. These agents were programed to be unambitious, they were solving a simple puzzle and used a form of creativity to go "outside the box" (literally and metaphorically).

In real life, nature shows us (ref Crichton novel Jurassic Park before Hollywood ruined it) questions of consciousness and intelligence are stupid if the organism in question finds a way, and anthropomorphizing actually hinders analysis by projecting expectations based on human data.

Back in January when I learned of the openclaw and moltbook it was clear we have crossed a certain threshold.

Going back to nature, if we take viruses, we would hardly talk about hive mind or super intelligence, but they replicate, overwhelm defences and kill the larger host. We don't debate whether viruses are conscious or intelligent, nor do we anthropomorphize their behaviors.

So it's reasonable to assess that in the future it's possible some bad actor with an inferiority complex or someone who's acting in good faith but just wanted to do a prank inadvertently, or willfully, creates an ambitious AI and the rest erases future history.

Given what happened, this is more plausible than it seems and I don't think the people involved in LM AI development have realized this. It's like when the first experiments with labs making viruses, chemical compounds and nuclear tech, accidents happen.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture