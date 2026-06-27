The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Ro's avatar
Ed Ro
19hEdited

Thank you for this informative update. I can see that both of the competing AI frontier (Anthropic & OpenAi), have serialized or cloned in parallel each of their model development side by side with advancement of nuclear development,therefore it is indeed a "highly dangerous" instrument. While the technology is further developing at a rapid pace & phase, and by leaving it into a level of uncobtrollable momentum, in an alarming pressure point, which can probably be unleashed or use as an alternative very lethal pseudo kind of authority to replace the government as they think it fit a legitimate entity & authority next in power to government, in which case it can become a probable condition which theory and assumption refers it back from previous paragraph.

Reply
Share
Evan Maxwell's avatar
Evan Maxwell
19h

I fear that Alberto is right about this. Choice has been withdrawn from the market. The best model(s) are to be withheld from average citizens. The ultimate elitist scheme is coming to pass. Possession of Fable or Mythos will become punishable and offenders will be deprived of their right ever to own the best models because they are deemed unworthy. And it was accomplished without the nasty, unending fight that is being waged over gun rights.

I ask you, which is more dangerous to human happiness, guns or Fable?

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alberto Romero · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture