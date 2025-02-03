Dylan Patel and Nathan Lambert on Lex Fridman: Two big names in the AI industry chat about DeepSeek, China, and more for 5 hours.

Constitutional classifiers to defend against universal jailbreaks: Anthropic has a new method to stop any attempt at making AI do what it “shouldn’t” do.

Tell your AI to wait and see how it becomes smarter: You can improve reasoning performance just by telling the model to continue thinking.

What fully automated firms will look like: “Everyone is sleeping on the collective advantages AIs will have, which have nothing to do with raw IQ.”

The DeepSeek effect: OpenAI o3-mini is available for free: o3-mini is capable and cheap; it’s also OpenAI’s first reasoning model to be in ChatGPT’s free tier.

OpenAI’s first agents: Operator and Deep Research: OpenAI’s new AI agents, Operator (web actions) and Deep Research (in-depth reports), mark a shift toward specialized AI, with Deep Research proving more immediately useful.

(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #95: DeepSeek-R1 = o1 / OpenAI and FrontierMath / Writers coming to grips with AI / Sam Altman's hype-dehype tactic / Video deepfakes / Chollet x (DL + GOFAI)

(PAID) DeepSeek Is Chinese But Its AI Models Are From Another Planet: DeepSeek’s sudden rise with its open-source reasoning model R1 challenges US AI dominance, proving that China can build world-class models quickly and cheaply, narrowing the gap with OpenAI and raising pressing questions about AI's geopolitical future, the sustainability of closed vs. open-source approaches, and whether Western labs can maintain their lead.

(FREE) 16 Musings on AI’s Impact on the Labor Market: AI’s impact on the labor market will be disruptive in the short term but ultimately transformative, with job losses giving way to new roles, increased value for human-made work, and a shift from fearing AI to integrating it—though timing, inequality, and individual adaptability will determine who benefits most.

(PAID) 7 Implications of DeepSeek’s Victory Over American AI Companies: 1) The greatest geopolitical conflict of our era. 2) DeepSeek models rival the best in the West. 3) Blowing it open through radical transparency. 4) How do you outplay a culture you don’t get? 5) Export controls failed to stop DeepSeek’s growth. 6) Lower costs to succeed in the US market. 7) DeepSeek is simply an exceptional AI lab.