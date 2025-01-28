Here’s the list:

DeepSeek-R1 is more lobotomized than US models.

With just $5 million, DeepSeek can achieve what OpenAI needs billions to do.

DeepSeek’s cheap achievements mean the scaling laws don't work.

Nvidia’s $600 billion crash happened because the stock was overpriced.

Compared to U.S. AI labs, DeepSeek’s team is tiny.

The app takes all of your private data.

DeepSeek models are open source.

DeepSeek is Liang Wenfeng’s side project.

The hardware export controls don't work.