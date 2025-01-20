Weekly Top Picks #95
DeepSeek-R1 = o1 / OpenAI and FrontierMath / Writers coming to grips with AI / Sam Altman's hype-dehype tactic / Video deepfakes / Chollet x (DL + GOFAI)
The week in AI at a glance
DeepSeek-R1 on par with OpenAI o1 (and open source): Smaller, cheaper, but just as good. DeepSeek-R1 confirms that open source has caught up to OpenAI.
OpenAI had exclusive access to FrontierMath: OpenAI’s collaboration with and funding of EpochAI raises questions about fairness and transparency.
When professional writers come to grips with AI’s skill: Paul Schrader is awed by AI’s writing ability, a shift writers resist but must eventually accept.
Sam Altman’s posting style in two tweets: Altman’s hype-dehype tweets reflect his effort to balance public perception and maintain momentum for OpenAI.
Video deepfakes: state of the art: Hunyuan’s video-to-video model can make good deepfakes, which, contrary to popular fears, are not really about deception.
F. Chollet to combine deep learning and symbolic AI: Ndea aims to merge deep learning with symbolic reasoning for AI capable of independent discovery.
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
