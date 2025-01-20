Video deepfakes: state of the art: Hunyuan’s video-to-video model can make good deepfakes, which, contrary to popular fears, are not really about deception.

When professional writers come to grips with AI’s skill: Paul Schrader is awed by AI’s writing ability, a shift writers resist but must eventually accept.

DeepSeek-R1 on par with OpenAI o1 (and open source): Smaller, cheaper, but just as good. DeepSeek-R1 confirms that open source has caught up to OpenAI.

(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #94: OpenAI o1 isn't a chatbot / Invisible progress / Prepare for what's coming / OpenAI agents / Is AI slop good? / Against false positives / The risk of being anti-AI / The denial of AI / AI music

(FREE) How AI Is Quietly Changing What It Means to Be Alone: Drawing from Derek Thompson’s insights on rising solitude, I explore how AI might intensify this trend, making it the norm with personalized entertainment and AI companions. Rather than fostering connection, AI risks fragmenting shared culture, replacing communal experiences with tailored content. This isn’t a call to reject AI but a warning about the cost of further isolation: trading the shared messiness that defines our humanity for solitary perfection.