What AI models can't do / Is AI linear algebra? / ChatGPT amnesia effect / The race to AGI / Where's AI golden age? / AI's effects on writing / Manus' grift
Reasoning: what top AI models can and can't do: A mathematician weighs in on AI models’ ability to solve FrontierMath problems.
If AI is linear algebra you’re a bunch of atoms: Biologist Michael Levin talks about what he sees as a mistake that people make when thinking about AI.
ChatGPT amnesia effect + automation bias = disaster: People will forget that ChatGPT makes mistakes and will uncritically take his word as truth.
The race to AGI is more heterogeneous than you think: Not everyone is pursuing OpenAI’s approach, particularly Ilya Sutskever and Francois Chollet.
AI has memorized so much—why hasn’t it discovered anything? Dwarkesh Patel, Scott Alexander, and Gwern weigh in on this question.
If you care about AI’s effect on writing, watch this: David Perell and Tyler Cowen talk about AI and the future of writing.
Manus is NOT a second DeepSeek moment: When something is hyped by influencers first instead of researchers—beware.
