(FREE) Grok 3: Another Win For The Bitter Lesson: Grok 3’s success exemplifies the enduring power of the Bitter Lesson: scaling massive compute clusters beats clever tweaks—even if you shouldn’t outright disregard those—as shown by xAI using its 100K H100 GPUs to rival OpenAI and DeepMind in 1.5 years. While DeepSeek proved ingenuity can compensate for fewer resources, its CEO acknowledged that more GPUs would yield better results. With post-training now as crucial as pre-training, only companies with the money and infrastructure to scale—like xAI, OpenAI, and Meta—will stay competitive.