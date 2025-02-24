Weekly Top Picks #99
The xAI-DeepSeek spectrum / Grok against Elon and Trump / Tyler Cowen on slow AI take-off / GPT-5 in May / Satya on AGI and GDP / AI skeptic syndrome / Claude Sonnet 3.7
The week in AI at a glance
The xAI (scale) - DeepSeek (efficiency) spectrum: AI labs will have to find the answer to a new question—what’s the optimal scale-efficiency trade-off?
Grok 3 hates Elon Musk and Donald Trump: The funniest outcome of the Grok 3 saga is that the “anti-woke” AI criticized Elon Musk, revealing a left bias.
Why Tyler Cowen thinks AI take-off is relatively slow: AI’s impact is slow because integrating it into society is limited by human bottlenecks.
Microsoft prepares for OpenAI’s GPT-5 model: GPT-4.5 coming this week and GPT-5 coming in May.
Microsoft’s CEO doesn’t believe in AGI: “The real benchmark is the world growing at 10%.”
The essence of what I consider the ‘AI Skeptic Syndrome’: Excessive cynicism toward AI can hinder constructive dialogue and blind skeptics to the technology’s potential.
Anthropic will soon launch Claude Sonnet 3.7: The company’s first explicit reasoning model.
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
