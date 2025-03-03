No weekly top picks today—this column just hit 100 weeks, which calls for something different. Instead, we’re doing an Ask Me Anything (AMA).

It’s been a while since the last one, so I’m sure you have plenty of questions. And as the name suggests, you can ask literally anything. But since infinite possibilities tend to paralyze rather than inspire, here are some ideas to get you started (not that I want to be asked these, of course…):

An AI take I’ve changed my mind about in the past year

The hardest part of running a tri-weekly newsletter for nearly three years

A topic I’d love to write about but haven’t quite figured out yet

Common misunderstandings about AI I keep noticing

An AI opinion I hold that most people would strongly disagree with

The financial reality of writing on Substack full-time

What TAB could become if it ever grew beyond a newsletter

How I’m preparing for the moment AI writes better than me

If this doesn’t help, ChatGPT is your friend. Remember, everything is ChatGPTable.

I will be here all day answering so don’t be shy.

Looking forward to your questions!

— Alberto