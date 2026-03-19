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Nobody kills a company. Companies die the way Hemingway said people go bankrupt: gradually, then suddenly. What follows is the sudden part. Only facts.

THE DEAL THE MARKET THE PATRON THE CENTER THE PIVOT THE TRIAL THE BLEED THE ENGINE THE WAR THE BUBBLE

I. THE DEAL