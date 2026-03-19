OpenAI’s Dead
An obituary
Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday news commentary and Friday how-to guides. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:
Nobody kills a company. Companies die the way Hemingway said people go bankrupt: gradually, then suddenly. What follows is the sudden part. Only facts.
THE DEAL
THE MARKET
THE PATRON
THE CENTER
THE PIVOT
THE TRIAL
THE BLEED
THE ENGINE
THE WAR
THE BUBBLE