The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Tom White's avatar
Tom White
18hEdited

Brilliant, per usual. What a wild reveal at the end!

I wrote something similar: “There is no test for AI contamination. There’s no blood sample for whether the sentence you just wrote was yours or whether your favorite author has now become a purveyor of slop or whether you’re unconsciously reproducing a pattern you absorbed from a thousand ChatGPT outputs.

The asterisk need not be applied to your work. It’s something that now exists in the atmosphere. You breathe it in whether you use the tools or not. And, like radiation, repeated exposure slowly kills you.”

More: https://www.whitenoise.email/p/the-ai-asterisk

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Qarp's avatar
Qarp
15h

The "cooling water leaking off GPU racks" line is genuinely one of the more striking images I've read lately. The question of intent is real — but what's interesting is that the Jevons dynamic applies here too: as the cost of generating text drops to zero, the attention premium on text that clearly required human thought goes up, not down. AI;DR might be less a boycott and more a new attention market forming in real time.

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