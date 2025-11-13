The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana van der Merwe's avatar
Dana van der Merwe
10h

Dear Alberto, I must say that I love your style òf writing! Deep, yet always with a delightful sense of humour. Where do you find the time to create these masterpieces?

Dana van der Merwe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
Brenton Graefe's avatar
Brenton Graefe
10hEdited

Thank you for reminding me why I got on Substack in the first place, and why I stick around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alberto Romero
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture