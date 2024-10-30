The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli, ca. 1485

PART I: REQUIEM

I could summarize the first part of this series by rephrasing the headline as “What comes after this pile of failures?”

Not enough revenue or profits, not enough paying users or enterprise customers, and not enough good ideas to transform into thriving startups are signs of market failure. Add to that skyrocketing valuations and over-investment and you have the symptom profile of an industry-wide bubble. Worst of all, tech companies pitched an AI revolution they had no intent to fulfill and sold wild visions of the future—machine superintelligence—they never truly believed in.

So the constant hyperbole around generative AI was an unjustified burden. We agreed on that much. But not because the tech is useless, as many critics assume, but for the opposite reason: the tech’s untapped potential would have been enough by itself for eager CEOs and wealthy shareholders to realize the succulent treat. I agree with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on this: AI’s upside realizes naturally—almost spontaneously—if we let it.

But they didn't.

However, calling generative AI just a “pile of failures” is neither fair nor fully accurate. My intention isn’t to dunk on the past two years. Failures, indeed, but what else breeds success and progress? That's why I'm bullish regardless.

My task today—which may be surprising to those of you who agreed with me last time—is to call out the anti-hype, which has gradually morphed into anti-hope (we went from “don't be so excited” to “there's nothing to be excited about” overnight).

It turns out, extreme anti-hype is also an unjustified burden.

Anti-hype should always match hype in force—never exceed it. That’s my rule of thumb: if you can’t discern what’s hype from what’s substance, you’ll never manage to exert an impartial opposition. From what I can tell, anti-hype is more powerful than hype nowadays (just read press headlines). That’s evidence we’re doing it wrong. Doom-and-gloom has become a lucrative practice so detractors have double the motivation—hating AI for pleasure and cashing out on it.

More often than not, those who over-hype in the extreme and those who anti-hype in the extreme are cut from the same cloth. Both care less about the truth and more about pushing their annoying agendas. I mean, we can all use ChatGPT—can you stop saying it’s useless just because it somehow fails to count R's or compare numbers? Everyone else has moved on.

Anyway, in the gaps between embellished promise and catastrophic demise—where I want us to be—there's plenty of unfulfilled utility. So I won't overstate the downside just like I think they shouldn't have overstated the upside.

A different question is, however, whether the bubble will cause irreversible damage to the field once it pops. That’s not vapid anti-AI but a serious concern.

Here's my take: When the much-discussed bubble eventually gives way, it will serve as an implicit admission of past failures. Tech CEOs will have to rein in their grandiose declarations and adhere to the script of Truth. That's good, albeit insufficient. Thankfully, the bubble has another role to play. A key role: Rather than halting the renaissance, as fervent anti-hypers believe, the popping of the bubble may well be the very trigger that makes it possible.

I will try to convince you that's the case. Let me tell you what I see.