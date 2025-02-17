(FREE) The True Power of AI Deepfakes Is Not What You Think: Deepfakes aren’t dangerous because they deceive, but because they reinforce what people already want to believe—expressing counter-truths rather than hiding reality. They often function more like art or satire than crime. Their impact doesn’t come from realism but from emotional resonance, spreading when they land between “this could be real” and “I want this to be real.” The real threat isn’t to the gullible but to the stubborn.