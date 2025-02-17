Weekly Top Picks #98
Anthropic's "first" reasoning model / GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 / The end of AI safety / Jeff Dean and Noam Shazeer / DeepSeek and the power of antipathy
The week in AI at a glance
Anthropic will release soon its “first” reasoning model: Anthropic fused reasoning into its models (a new one coming soon), challenging OpenAI’s split approach—now OpenAI is following suit.
OpenAI announces GPT-4.5 (weeks) and GPT-5 (months): Feeling the pressure from competitors, Sam Altman laid out OpenAI’s roadmap: a unified GPT model, streamlined offerings, upcoming GPT-4.5 and GPT-5.
2025 marks the beginning of the end of AI safety: The AI safety era is giving way to a full-blown capabilities race, as seen in the shift from "AI Safety Summit" to "AI Action Summit"—something I think US AI companies saw coming all along.
Jeff Dean and Noam Shazeer on the Dwarkesh Podcast: Listen to two heavyweights in AI and long-time veterans at Google talk about all things AI.
Antipathy has an intense flame but a short wick: DeepSeek rose in popularity not because people felt pro-DeepSeek but because they felt anti-OpenAI, anti-AI, anti-US.
