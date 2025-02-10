Google does have the mandate of heaven: Google’s recent releases have gone overlooked but they have the best + most cost-efficient models.

OpenAI is preparing two more agents: Coding and sales: After Operator and Deep Research they’re reading two more AI agents, one to help senior software engineers and another for sales managers.

Sam Altman’s three observations on the economy of AI: “3. The socioeconomic value of linearly increasing intelligence is super-exponential in nature.” Not just “exponential” anymore.

Why you should stop asking questions to people: People get tired, annoyed, may not know the answer, and are not always available. Do you know who is? Your trusted chatbot.

Learn to see that everything is ChatGPTable: This is the modern day’s “learn to see that everything is connected to everything else.” More things are ChatGPTable than you’re willing to consider.

The biggest endorsement of OpenAI’s Deep Research: Mckay Wrigley says the agent has helped him launch an ad campaign making $600/day. Is this the sales agent OpenAI was talking about?

The funniest headline in the AI world this week: “AI Company Asks Job Applicants Not to Use AI in Job Applications” by 404 Media.