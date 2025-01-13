OpenAI o1 isn't a chat model (and that's the point): OpenAI's o1 redefines interaction by focusing on goals and reasoning, requiring users to unlearn traditional AI prompting.

Why AI progress is increasingly invisible: AI's rapid advances are underreported, leaving the public unprepared for transformative developments.

Whatever happens next we have to prepare: As AI capabilities grow, societal preparation—not just technical alignment—is urgently needed.

Why OpenAI is taking so long to launch agents: OpenAI delays launching agents due to risks like prompt injection, which could erode trust in AI.

AI slop may not be that bad after all: Cheap, weaker AI models can outperform stronger ones in generating synthetic training data under a fixed budget.

Accusations of AI use must stop now: The rise of indistinguishable AI risks making false accusations of its use more common and damaging.

The incalculable damage of the anti-AI discourse: Anti-AI rhetoric rooted in outdated metaphors hinders understanding and progress in AI discourse.

Why AI invites as much denial as death: Creative figures often resist AI’s rise, not from hope, but from a plea against its perceived threats.