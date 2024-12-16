Weekly Top Picks #92
The immense value of AI that can think / Google's great week of releases / Ilya's seminal talk at NeurIPS / AI shamelessness / The real size of frontier LLMs / AI videos are indistinguishable
The week in AI at a glance
The immense value of AI that can think
Google’s great week of releases
Ilya Sutskever’s seminal talk at NeurIPS
AI startups are becoming shameless
The real size of frontier LLMs is surprising
AI videos are becoming indistinguishable
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #91: Price AI agents / ChatGPT video input / o1 for books / T. Tao on AI x math / Sora 2 / Gemini #1 / Llama 3.3 / Epoch AI eval hub / AGI clause / OpenAI x Anduril / Genie 2 / ChatGPT with ads / ARC-AGI
(PAID) OpenAI Sora Turbo: A Very Expensive Slot Machine: Sora Turbo, OpenAI’s newly released AI video model, suffers from weak physics and inconsistent outputs (“expensive slot machine”), raising doubts about OpenAI’s reliance on scaling to fix these flaws. However, its flaws should be compared to GPT-1’s humble start, not GPT-4’s maturity. Future iterations like Sora 2 could show whether OpenAI’s approach will succeed.
(PAID) “AI Won't Take Your Job, a Person Using AI Will”—Yes, You Using AI Will Replace You Not Using It: Fears about AI taking jobs overlook the reality that you’ll likely replace your non-AI-using self as AI tools become embedded in everyday life. While we often resist new technology, history shows we adapt, just as writers moved from quills to keyboards. Resisting AI is futile—“If you don’t go to AI, AI will come to you”—but that inevitability makes it less likely someone else using AI will take your job.
REMINDER: The Christmas Special offer—20% off for life—is running from Dec 1st to Jan 1st. Lock in your annual subscription now for just $40/year (or the price of a cup of coffee a month). Starting Jan 1st, The Algorithmic Bridge will move to $10/month or $100/year. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now’s the time.