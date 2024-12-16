(PAID) OpenAI Sora Turbo: A Very Expensive Slot Machine : Sora Turbo, OpenAI’s newly released AI video model, suffers from weak physics and inconsistent outputs (“expensive slot machine”), raising doubts about OpenAI’s reliance on scaling to fix these flaws. However, its flaws should be compared to GPT-1’s humble start, not GPT-4’s maturity. Future iterations like Sora 2 could show whether OpenAI’s approach will succeed.

(PAID) “AI Won't Take Your Job, a Person Using AI Will”—Yes, You Using AI Will Replace You Not Using It: Fears about AI taking jobs overlook the reality that you’ll likely replace your non-AI-using self as AI tools become embedded in everyday life. While we often resist new technology, history shows we adapt, just as writers moved from quills to keyboards. Resisting AI is futile—“If you don’t go to AI, AI will come to you”—but that inevitability makes it less likely someone else using AI will take your job.