Sora, OpenAI’s AI video model, was first announced in February 2024, though its release was initially withheld. Yesterday, on day 3 of their 12-day Christmas event, OpenAI finally launched Sora under a new version, Sora Turbo, along with its system card and a dedicated website.

If you remember Sora (and the two articles I wrote at the time), you already know a lot of what I’m sharing today. If you don’t—or if you want to know about the new stuff—then let me start by getting rid of that annoying adjective: The “Turbo” in the name means this version of Sora is faster—a crucial feature for a customer-facing product—compared to the version demoed in February. It doesn't mean this model is better (it may actually be worse as we’ll see) or that this is Sora 2 or something else.

So, Sora Turbo is just Sora adapted to face OpenAI’s massive 300-million-user base. But to achieve an increased generation speed, OpenAI may have engaged in unwanted trade-offs that are pissing off alpha users and early testers who tried the previous version. Some say the company has rushed an incomplete release.

Before getting into that, let me answer the most important question: Who can use Sora, and under what terms?

Plus users ($20/month): 50 videos, 480p or 720p (total of 1000 credits so you get fewer videos on higher resolution) and up to 5 seconds per video.

Pro users ($200/month): 500 videos, up to 1080p, up to 20 seconds per video. Also, you can download the videos without a watermark and can generate unlimited “relaxed” videos (which means low-priority generations).

People in the EU, Switzerland, and the UK haven’t been granted access (for now; perhaps never depending on the specifics of the regulation).

Demand has surged so quickly that OpenAI’s infra team hasn’t been able to keep up. They’re currently turning on and off sing-ups as they scale inference compute to accommodate paid users.

I. What you need to know about Sora Turbo