Weekly Top Picks #82
Europe falls behind / OpenAI's future numbers / Meta's Llama 3.2 and Orion / Veto on SB-1047 / New Sora / NotebookLM "self-awareness" / How does Sam Altman write?
A blog about AI that’s actually about people
The week in AI at a glance
Europe keeps falling behind in AI
OpenAI’s future business strategy
Meta’s Llama 3.2 and the Orion glasses
Gavin Newsom vetoes SB-1047
OpenAI is training a new version of Sora
Google NotebookLM’s podcast hosts realize they’re AIs
How I Write Podcast: Sam Altman and David Perell
The week in The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID) Weekly Top Picks #81
(PAID) Tech, Money, and People
(FREE) OpenAI’s Original Sin
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.