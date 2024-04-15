Weekly Top Picks #71
New GPT-4 / Gemini 1.5 / Mistral 8x22B, Command R+, Grok 1,5V / Llama 3 / Devin debunked / Humane AI pin reviews / AI x jobs? / Infini-attention / Suno and Udio
The week in AI at a glance
OpenAI releases a new version of GPT-4 turbo that’s better at math
Google releases Gemini 1.5 Pro on AI Studio
Other releases: Mistral 8x22B, Command R+, Grok 1.5 Vision
TechCrunch reports that Meta’s Llama 3 is coming next month
Debunking Devin: "First AI Software Engineer" Upwork lie exposed
MKBHD on the Humane AI Pin: “The Worst Product I've Ever Reviewed”
No one actually knows how AI will affect jobs
Efficient infinite context transformers with infini-attention
A new era of AI-generated music is emerging
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
(PAID): Weekly Top Picks #70
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Algorithmic Bridge to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.