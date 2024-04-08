Weekly Top Picks #70
The hearing thingsooor / Insider's view of Sora / Lavender / Suno and Udio / A puzzle for GPTs / LLMs as children / "Ask my life" app
The week in AI at a glance
This picture perfectly captures the generative AI space since ChatGPT
An insider's view from the creators of Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video AI
‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza
AI music will be eating the world: From Suno to Udio
A logic problem GPTs will never solve—or will they?
Scary: LLMs can downplay their intelligence to act as children
Would you pay for an “Ask My Life” app?
