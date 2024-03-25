Weekly Top Picks #68
Debates on AGI / Suleyman CEO Microsoft AI / OpenAI x Hollywood / AI models without copyrighted data / AI as research participants / Reflections on AlphaGo
The week in AI at a glance
Debates on the nature of artificial general intelligence
Mustafa Suleyman leaves Inflection to be the new CEO of Microsoft AI
OpenAI courts Hollywood in meetings with film studios, directors
Here’s proof you can train an AI model without copyrighted content
Can AI replace human research participants? These scientists see risks
8 years later: A world Go champion’s reflections on AlphaGo
The week on The Algorithmic Bridge
