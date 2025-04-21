Sampling can only prove the presence of knowledge: Another instance of an evergreen lesson that AI skeptics have yet to learn.

Nvidia’s role in the US vs. China semiconductor war: What is arguably the most important American company in AI is market-first, not nation-first.

People cost OpenAI millions of dollars saying “thank you”: “ Dollars well spent,” says Sam Altman, as the robots cleanse the world of unapologetic twats.

“AI as Normal Technology” by the AI Snake Oil authors: The most important article you will read in 2025 so far: the singularity is not near.

Google is targeting AI game-making for virality: When you target a measure, it stops being a good measure—unless the measure is a moving target.

(FREE) AI Doomers Got the Superintelligence Thing All Wrong: Human ambition is not a virtue but a bug. A sufficiently intelligent and capable AI wouldn’t fall victim to an endless quest but turn inward into endless bliss instead.

(PAID) Why AI Isn't Getting Better at Writing: Writing well is much harder than people think. In AI, what’s easy for us is often hard for them, and vice versa.

(PAID) OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini Are More Impressive Than I Expected: The AI race is not about evals but about usefulness in the real world. o3 and o4-mini integrate reasoning, perception, and action (tool use), topping this ranking.