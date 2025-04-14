Personal support is the leading AI use case: People want AI more for support than technical assistance. ChatGPT is no longer an assistant but a companion.

The AI companion era has already begun: Companies are already looking for ways to exploit the market of AI companions.

OpenAI’s week of releases starts later today: They’re launching o3, o4-mini, GPT-4.1, and more. Can they stop Google DeepMind’s rise to the top?

The Era of Experience: AI that doesn’t need human data: AI has gotten very far by learning from us; it could go further by experiencing the world itself.

How OpenAI GPT-4.5 was made: OpenAI released a podcast episode on the research that went to build GPT-4.5; recommended for those who doubt its value.