Do you know how people often say, “it’s not what AI can do now, it’s what the trendline looks like.”

It will surpass us in everything!!

The trendline is steep!!

You’re just in denial!!

I used to think like this. After all, look at chess (and, depending on when you read these words, look also at math and coding and science and reasoning).

But somehow, writing is still beyond its reach.

A craft we thought inferior to STEM-like disciplines is actually the harder task?

How schadenfreud-y is that.

No, but really: Why is AI so bad at writing? Why isn’t it getting better?

